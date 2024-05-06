Watch CBS News

Monday commemorates Holocaust Remembrance Day

It's a day that honors the 6 million Jews that were murdered by the Nazis. CBS New York's Shosh Bedrosian spoke with a survivor in Riverdale about the meaning of the day and the impact it's had on his life.
