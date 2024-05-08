Watch CBS News

Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava resigns

Miss Teen USA has given up her crown just two days after Miss USA resigned. UmaSofia Srivastava, who represented New Jersey, said in part, "My personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.