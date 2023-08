A few days after trading high-priced pitcher Max Scherzer, the Mets dealt his co-ace Justin Verlander Tuesday.

Mets trade Justin Verlander to Astros A few days after trading high-priced pitcher Max Scherzer, the Mets dealt his co-ace Justin Verlander Tuesday.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On