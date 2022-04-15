Watch CBS News

Mets gearing up for Opening Day at Citi Field

The New York Mets​ will play the Arizona Diamondbacks in their home opener Friday. As CBS2's John Dias reports, this year's Opening Day will be special for many reasons -- one being a full ballpark with rolled back COVID​ restrictions.
