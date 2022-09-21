Watch CBS News

Memorial Field finally reopens in Mount Vernon

Construction costs ballooned to $40 million and the delays were nightmarish, but finally, a field of dreams is open again in Mount Vernon. CBS2's Tony Aiello has more on the struggle to renovate the city's famed Memorial Field.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.