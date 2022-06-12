Watch CBS News

Meet the nominees: Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean is a Featured Actress in a Musical Tony nominee. She plays Billy Crystal's daughter in the musical "Mr. Saturday Night." Bean tells CBS2 what it's like working with Crystal and what she's learned about the history of comedy.
