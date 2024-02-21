Watch CBS News

Meet the man behind "Churchy" on BET+

We speak with the executive producer and star of the comedy about a man who wants to take over his father's megachurch. But when he's passed over for the opportunity, he moves to the middle of nowhere to start his own.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.