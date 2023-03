Meet Nancy Leftenant-Colon, first Black nurse in desegregated Army As we celebrate Women's History Month, we'd like to honor a hero in our midst -- a remarkable centenarian from Long Island. She rose above bigotry and backlash to become the first Black nurse in the desegregated Army during World War II. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan introduces us to Major Nancy Leftenant-Colon, who never stopped persevering.