Mayor Adams reacts to raid at chief fundraiser's home Mayor Eric Adams reacted Thursday after a series of raids, including at the home of his chief fundraiser. There's still a lot we don't know about the investigation, but two highly placed sources tell CBS New York the raids are part of an international probe into "foreign government influence peddling." CBS New York's Ali Bauman reports. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3u4NnLG