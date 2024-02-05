Major Senate immigration deal unveiled, Republicans still call it "dead on arrival" in House A bipartisan border security and foreign aid bill that would give the White House the authority to temporarily shut down the border, streamline asylums and provide funding for Ukraine and Israel has been released by the Senate. House Speaker Mike Johnson is pouring cold water on it though, calling the legislation "dead on arrival" in his chamber of Congress. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has more.