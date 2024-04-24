Watch CBS News

Long Island to host MTV VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards are coming back to New York. This year, they'll be held on Long Island at the UBS Arena in Elmont. This will be the first awards show held at the arena. The VMAs are on Sept. 10.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.