Livestreamer Kai Cenat facing charges in chaotic Union Square giveaway Huge crowds descended on Union Square Park on Friday over an appearance by a popular internet streamer. Thousands of people inundated the area, creating chaos and clogging the streets. Sixty-five people, including 30 juveniles, were arrested. CBS New York's Alice Gainer reports. Read more: https://cbsn.ws/451lzFW