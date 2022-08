The WNBA star's education center teaches young children skills from computer coding to robotics to chess, CBS2's Astrid Martinez reports.

Liberty's Niesha Butler reflects on opening Brooklyn education center The WNBA star's education center teaches young children skills from computer coding to robotics to chess, CBS2's Astrid Martinez reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On