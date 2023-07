LeBron James' son, Bronny James, suffer cardiac arrest on the basketball court Monday. CBS New York's Otis Livingston reports.

LeBron James' son, Bronny, suffers cardiac arrest on basketball court LeBron James' son, Bronny James, suffer cardiac arrest on the basketball court Monday. CBS New York's Otis Livingston reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On