Last splash of summer in Coney Island

Is it even summer if you haven't had a Nathan's hot dog or taken a ride on the Wonder Wheel? CBS2's Natalie Duddridge speaks with families crossing the last items off their summer bucket lists in Coney Island before it's back to work and school.
