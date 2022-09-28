Watch CBS News

Katie Couric reveals battle with breast cancer

Katie Couric revealed Wednesday she had breast cancer this summer. She had surgery, and the cancer does not appear to have spread. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, the veteran journalist is once again sharing person news in an effort to save lives.
