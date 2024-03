Jam Master Jay's sons reflect on their dad's legacy, his killers' conviction It's been three weeks since two men were found guilty for the murder of legendary hip-hop DJ Jam Master Jay. His family has waited more than two decades for justice, and now, in their first television interview since that trial, two of his sons sat down with CBS New York's Maurice DuBois to share some personal remembrances about their dad and to finally talk about what that verdict means to them.