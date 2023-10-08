Watch CBS News

Israel at war after surprise assault by Hamas

Israel is at war after Hamas launched a surprise assault Saturday. According to Israeli media, at least 250 people have been killed and another 1,500 have been injured. CBS New York's Jennifer Bisram reports. Read more: https://cbsn.ws/3tuZKjR
