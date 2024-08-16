Watch CBS News

In Focus: Technology to prevent hot car deaths; new approach to policing; real-life field of dreams

“In Focus” is a 30-minute news talk show hosted by Maurice DuBois that spotlights local reporters and their stories shared across CBS News and Stations. Featured in this episode is our Innovation Lab’s Ash-Har Quraishi with an investigation into hot car deaths and technology that could help with prevention, CBS News New York's Ali Bauman on a new approach to policing by the NYPD, and CBS News Texas' Ken Molestina reports on a real-life field of dreams.
