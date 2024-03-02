Watch CBS News

Illegal marijuana dispensaries hurting legitimate businesses, N.Y. governor says

Gov. Kathy Hochul says the abundance of illegal marijuana dispensaries in New York is hurting legitimate businesses, and that's exactly what's playing out in one Manhattan neighborhood. CBS New York's Ali Bauman reports.
