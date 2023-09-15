Watch CBS News

Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges

Hunter Biden was indicted Thursday on federal gun charges. It's the first time in history the Justice Department has charged the child of a sitting president. CBS New York's Dick Brennan reports. Read more: https://cbsn.ws/3Lo7zOK
