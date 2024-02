Hundreds rally in support of N.J. mom accused in 2022 death of 3-month-old son Supporters of a Bergen County mother accused in the 2022 death of her baby rallied outside the Bergen County Justice Center on Wednesday morning. They maintain she did not kill her child and want her set free. CBS New York's Alice Gainer was in court for her appearance Wednesday. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3w1IV1i