Watch CBS News

Human remains found in wooded area of Long Island

Police found human remains in a wooded area of Long Island on Thursday. The investigation is just off the Southern State Parkway in West Islip. CBS New York's Jennifer Bisram has more on the mystery. Read more: https://cbsn.ws/3ObHFPL
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.