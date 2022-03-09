Watch CBS News

How to help kids cope with Daylight Saving Time

We turn the clocks ahead this Sunday morning, losing an hour of sleep but gaining daylight. Springing forward can be tough of kids, so CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff spoke with experts on the helpful ways to ease the transition.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.