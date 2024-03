How "The Dead Rabbit" offers a taste of Ireland in the heart of New York City "The Dead Rabbit" in New York City brings a genuine Irish pub experience to life. With a selection of traditional beers and cocktails and floors covered in sawdust, it echoes the ambiance of Ireland's storied bars. Co-founder Jack McGarry, who was once crowned the world's best bartender, opens up about his dual journey. He discusses managing the acclaimed bar and navigating his personal path to recovery.