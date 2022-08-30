Watch CBS News

How parents can cope with kids' school avoidance

The back-to-school season has many parents struggling with "school refusal" among their kids in kindergarten through 12th grade after the pandemic pushed the already growing problem of school avoidance sky high. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
