How Las Vegas evolved from Sin City to Super Bowl host When the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers face off at Super Bowl LVIII, they'll compete for football's highest honor at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game on Sunday, Feb. 11, marks an exciting first for Las Vegas, which has never hosted the Super Bowl and, in fact, was historically shunned by professional sports teams and the NFL because of its "seedy" reputation. Correspondent Luke Burbank hears from local experts and the popular Las Vegas performer Wayne Newton about why public perceptions of Sin City have started to change.