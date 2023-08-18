Watch CBS News

Harlem Week wraps up community celebration

Harlem Week wraps up a celebration of the community this weekend. The two-week festival featured food and entertainment but also focused on health. CBS New York's Jessi Mitchell spoke to organizers. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3sd5gqJ
