Payton Gendron, 19, faces an automatic life sentence in prison for murder and hate-motivated terrorism, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Gunman in Buffalo supermarket mass shooting pleads guilty Payton Gendron, 19, faces an automatic life sentence in prison for murder and hate-motivated terrorism, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On