Watch CBS News

First maritime aid shipment reaches Gaza amid rift between Biden, Netanyahu

The first maritime aid shipment has reached Gaza, bringing 200 tons of desperately needed food to the war-ravaged territory. The move comes amid a deepening rift between President Joe Biden and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. On Friday, Netanyahu approved an Israeli military plan for a ground invasion of Rafah, which the White House said it had not been briefed on and could not support without a credible proposal to limit civilian loss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.