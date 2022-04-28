Watch CBS News

Eyes on Jets, Giants for round 1 of the NFL Draft

The first round of the NFL Draft is in Las Vegas, but it will have a distinct New York flavor. The Jets and Giants each have two picks in the top 10. CBS2's Steve Overmyer has perspective on this year's draft.
