Exclusive: Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla says he's received threatening letters The mayor of Hoboken, who is a practicing Sikh, is speaking out after he says he was the target of threatening letters in the mail. The first called on him to resign, and they only got worse from there. Now, he is pushing back. CBS New York's Naveen Dhaliwal has the exclusive. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3QhtNVf