Dozens of Manville residents told they no longer qualify for Ida aid Residents of Manville were told they'd get financial help from the state after the remnants of Hurricane Ida slammed the New Jersey borough, but nearly two years later, many are being forced to choose between leaving their homes or paying tens of thousands of dollars out of their own pocket to fix them. CBS New York's Christine Sloan reports.