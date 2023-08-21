Watch CBS News

Donald Trump's Georgia bond set at $200,000

Former President Donald Trump's bond was set at $200,000 in connection to the charges brought against him by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
