Justice Department won't file charges over Biden's handling of classified documents

A special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice issued a report Thursday on President Biden's handling of classified documents from his time as vice president, finding that no criminal charges were warranted. Robert Hur's report did contain significant criticism of Mr. Biden's handling of classified information, however. Major Garrett anchors a CBS News special report breaking down the report's findings and the political implications.
