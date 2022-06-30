Watch CBS News

DOJ investigating NYPD's Sex Crimes Division

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the NYPD. There are allegations against the Sex Crimes Division, including shaming survivors and re-traumatizing them. CBS2's Alice Gainer has reaction from the NYPD.
