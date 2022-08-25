Watch CBS News

DOJ faces deadline on Mar-a-Lago affidavit

The Justice Department has until noon Thursday to deliver its suggested redactions to the affidavit used to obtain the search warrant for former President Donald Trump's home. CBS2's Zinnia Maldondao has more.
