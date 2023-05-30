Watch CBS News

DeliverZero offers greener takeout container options

While ordering takeout is an easy way to get meals on the table, the convenience comes with a lot of single-use plastic that can wind up in landfills. Bradley Blackburn reports on news startups trying to deliver food without the waste.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.