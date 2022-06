Data shows NYPD homicide clearance rate is worse than national average Nearly half of all murderers in our country are walking free, and in a first-of-its-kind collaboration with CBS News, we're examining what's behind the rise in "Crime Without Punishment." Barely 50% of murder cases in the U.S. get solved, and as CBS2's Ali Bauman reports, the NYPD's clearance rate is even worse.