Daniel Penny case raises questions about subway safety The trial of Daniel Penny continues. The marine veteran is on trial for the 2023 death of Jordan Neely. A Subway performer who Penny says was talking gibberish, throwing things, and threatening to kill everyone on an f train when penny placed him in a fatal chokehold. The case has raised many questions, should Penny be charged with murder if he says he was acting in defense of others? Did the city fail to get neely the help he needed and where was law enforcement throughout the incident? Law enforcement expert Richard Esposito breaks down the case.