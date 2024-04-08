Watch CBS News

Dangers of looking directly at a solar eclipse

There's no safe time to look directly at the 2024 solar eclipse in the New York City area because it's outside the path of totality. Dr. Nidhi Kumar explains why you need special eclipse glasses to prevent permanent eye damage.
