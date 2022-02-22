Watch CBS News

Cybersecurity command center opens in Brooklyn

To prepare for possible Russian cyber attacks, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams opened a first-of-its-kind command center in Brooklyn to oversee cybersecurity across the state; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.
