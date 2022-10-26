Watch CBS News

Chris Wragge on destruction at the Jersey Shore

CBS2's Chris Wragge describes the aftermath of the storm. He says it's as though someone took all the elements of the Jersey Shore - homes, restaurants, shops, boats, the boardwalk, and "put it in a blender."
