The issue impacts about 1 in 5 women in the United States. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

CBS2 profiles Infertility Awareness Week The issue impacts about 1 in 5 women in the United States. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On