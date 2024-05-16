CBS News and Stations: In Focus “In Focus” is a 30-minute news talk show hosted by Maurice DuBois that spotlights local reporters and their stories shared across CBS News and Stations. Featured in this episode is CBS News Pittsburgh’s Kristine Sorensen on a beloved former co-host’s experience with suspected CTE, CBS News Texas Special Projects Producer Kelsy Mittauer on their station’s unprecedented access to a first-of-its-kind, specialized fentanyl police unit, and CBS News Chicago’s Audrina Sinclair on an oratorical society that’s bring voices of history to the next generation.