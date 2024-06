CBS News and Stations: In Focus (#105) “In Focus” is a 30-minute news talk show hosted by Maurice DuBois that spotlights local reporters and their stories shared across CBS News and Stations. Featured in this episode is our Innovation Lab’s Dave Malkoff with an investigation into how pollen levels are counted, CBS News Miami’s Morgan Rynor on a first-hand look at a dog overpopulation problem and potential solutions, and CBS News Baltimore’s Mike Hellgren with an incredible story of a man who was able to forgive his brother’s killer.