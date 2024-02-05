Watch CBS News

CBS New York investigates bank spoofing scams

Scammers can now use apps to show up as a trusted number, including the number for your bank. It's called "spoofing," and CBS New York investigative reporter Tim McNicholas is asking what tech companies are doing to stop it.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.