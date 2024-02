CBS Mornings' Nate Burleson to co-host Nickelodeon's Super Bowl broadcast This year's Super Bowl is about to get super messy. For the first time in history, the Big Game will be presented in a kid-centric format on Nickelodeon. One of the hosts of the show is CBS Mornings' own Nate Burleson. He spoke with CBS New York's Chris Wragge about the broadcast.