Carolyn Gusoff previews her documentary "The 5:33 - Legacy of the LIRR Massacre" Next week marks 30 years since one of the nation's first public mass shootings, and it happened on a Long Island Rail Road train. Gusoff was one of the reporters there that night, 30 years ago at the Merillon Avenue train station in Garden City. The suburban community was shattered by what was then unthinkable.