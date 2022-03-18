Watch CBS News

Burnout, fatigue taking a toll on NYC EMS

It's been two years since COVID shut down New York City. Our EMTs and paramedics were on the front lines, but now, many say burnout and fatigue are taking a toll on the department; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.